Grenade found on rooftop of government hospital in J-K's Poonch, search operation launched

A potential tragedy was narrowly averted on Thursday when an old grenade was found at the residential quarters of the government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident prompted immediate action from the authorities. The grenade was spotted by a group of children who were playing on the roof of the residential quarters. The matter was quickly communicated to the police by the security guard present at the quarters, following the children's alarming find.

Dr Zulfikar Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Poonch, expressed relief and gratitude for the prompt reporting of the grenade. "Some children noticed the old grenade while they were playing on the roof of the residential quarter. The information was soon communicated to the police through the security guard of the quarter. Hence, a major tragedy was averted by the timely information provided to the police," Dr Chaudhary stated.

Police took possession of grenade

In response to the report, a Special Operations Group conducted a thorough search operation in the region to ensure there were no additional threats. Meanwhile, the police team took possession of the grenade and registered a case for further investigation. The incident has raised concerns about safety and security in the area, highlighting the importance of vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious objects.

Search operation launched in Poonch

Earlier this week, a ground and aerial search operation was also launched by the security forces following suspected movement in the Poonch, Rajouri, and Samba districts here on Tuesday, officials said. A search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Special Operation Group after information was received about the spotting of suspicious movement of two people near the Betaar River. Backed by drones, a search operation involving police, CRPF and the army was launched in the border area of Nowshera in Rajouri district, officials said. The search was also on in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, they added.

