'Tell Modi, I told Modi': Former Army chief Naravane's 'five word' message on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi:

After India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by launching Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, former Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane has shared his 'five-word' message on X. The former army chief has shared a graphic image depicting two situations – the Pahalgam terror attack as well as the aftermath of the Indian strikes on terror infrastructure.

In the first situation, when the terror attack takes place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the terrorist is shown saying to the victim, 'Tell Modi', followed by the next scenario as India decimated terror outfits in Operation Sindoor, captioned, 'I told Modi'.

The graphic image is going viral on social media as users are widely sharing it, hailing the Indian armed forces and the political leadership.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after a massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a briefing, underlined that "no military establishments were targeted" during the operation.

Hours after the strike, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told mediapersons that it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam attack be brought to justice as there was "no demonstrable" step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control.