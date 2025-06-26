Telangana shocker: Drunk woman drives car on railway tracks in Shankarpally, booked | VIDEO Telangana news: A viral video on social media shows the woman speeding along the railway tracks while railway personnel try to stop her in Shankarpally.

Hyderabad:

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, Telangana, a woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol drove her car onto a railway track for a few kilometers, creating panic among railway officials. The incident occurred near Shankarpalli railway station and brought train services on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad route to a temporary halt. Locals and police officials gathered at the spot and were shocked to witness the unusual scene. The woman also created a ruckus under the influence as police tried to restrain her.

According to reports, railway staff were stunned to see a car speeding down the railway track. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the woman driver accelerated further. Unable to catch up, the officials informed the nearby railway station and immediate action was taken to stop all train movement on the route for safety reasons.

Video footage goes viral

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, showing a white car being driven along the tracks. The incident caused chaos among the staff, who were alarmed at the sight. Train services were suspended as a precautionary measure until the situation was brought under control.

The woman, identified as Vomika Soni, is originally from Lucknow and currently lives in Shankarpally. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, she can be seen speeding along the railway tracks while railway personnel try to stop her.

Shankarpally Inspector K Srinivas Goud stated that the woman also threw stones at bystanders and allegedly tried to attack police officers during the rescue operation. She was eventually taken into custody by the railway police and sent for a medical examination.

How did the car was taken off the track?

After driving for some distance on the tracks, the woman eventually drove the car off the railway line, where it crashed into some trees and came to a stop.

The impact broke the car’s windows, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Everyone on the scene breathed a sigh of relief as the situation de-escalated.

Case lodged against woman

Railway police detained the woman and confirmed that she was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. An investigation is now underway to determine how she managed to get the car onto the railway tracks and to assess any potential security lapses.

The authorities are treating the matter seriously and are looking into all aspects of the breach. Train services resumed after the car was removed from the tracks and the area was declared safe.