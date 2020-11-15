Telangana: Non-agricultural land registrations through 'Dharani' portal to begin from November 23

Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Registration of non-agricultural lands and properties through 'Dharani', an integrated land record management system portal, will commence from November 23, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday. A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting held in Delhi.

On October 29, Rao had launched the online portal, which has records pertaining to about 1.46 crore acres of land and people can access the records any time at the click of a button.

Initially, only agricultural lands were registered through the Dharani portal.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would launch the registration process of non-agricultural lands and properties on November 23, Rao was quoted as saying in an official release.

KCR, as Rao is referred to, said the process of registration of agricultural lands on the Dharani portal has become popular among the people and received a very good response from them.

"We have decided to commence registration of non-agricultural lands and properties after getting all the matters relating to the Dharani portal cleared.

Hence, we waited for some days. On November 23, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will launch the registration process for the non-agricultural lands and properties," Rao said.

