Image Source : PTI/FILE Telangana man fires with AK 47 at neighbour over boundary dispute (Representational Image)

A Telangana man created flutter in Siddipet district when he opened fire on his neighbour using an automatic rifle, AK 47, over boundary dispute. Police have launched a hunt for Sadanandam, who fled the scene late on Thursday after opening two rounds of fire on Ganga Raju around midnight. Ganga Raju escaped unhurt in the incident, which took place in Akkannapet 'mandal' (block) headquarters.

Police recovered two bullets from the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. They were trying to find out how Sadanandam acquired the assault rifle.

Police officials conducted searches at his house and made some recoveries. They also questioned his family members.

Also Read: UP: Girl disfigures lover's face with blade attack for refusing marriage proposal

Also Read: Mumbai: 55-year-old woman killed by neighbours in Panvel