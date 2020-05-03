No new COVID-19 cases reported in 16 districts of Telangana in 2 weeks; states tally at 1,061

Image Source : AP/FILE No new COVID-19 cases reported in 16 districts of Telangana; states tally at 1,061

As the number of coronavirus cases are rising across the country, there has been drastic drop in some part of Telangana. According to the state's health department, as many as 16 districts have reported no new case in the past 14 days. Meanwhile, 17 new infections were reported, bringing the tally of the total number of cases to 1,061. Till now, 499 people have recovered from the infection and 29 people have lost their lives.

Media Bulletin

Date: May 2, 2020



Status update on #Coronavirus positive cases in Telangana pic.twitter.com/XD7zvmCqdf — Minister for Health Telangana State (@TelanganaHealth) May 2, 2020

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India are nearing 40,000-mark as total confirmed patients in the country are now at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths while 10,633 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday in a guideline extended the lockdown period as coronavirus cases in the country continue to surface with an average of 1,000-1,500 cases per day.

(With inputs from agencies)

