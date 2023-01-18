Telangana: Big show of strength by Opposition at BRS rally as KCR pitches for third front | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, in Yadadri on Wednesday.

Amidst sloganeering by cadres on Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime's schemes on farmers' welfare, the first public meeting of the ruling BRS on Wednesday went lively with political songs that hailed Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao's national emergence. The venue of the meeting, which teemed with enthusiastic cadres and office-bearers, echoed with political songs in Hindi and some of them cheered to the tune of "Ek do theen chaar, desh ke neta KCR." The party workers, familiar with slogans like "Jai Telangana and Jai jai KCR" in Telugu heard Hindi songs with fresh catchphrases like "Bhajapa ko hatayenge, Bhaarath ko Bachayenge." The stage was soaked in pink and performers, both men and women, were dressed in the same colour and they kept the crowd engaged ahead of the arrival of leaders on the dais. Pink is the BRS's flag colour. 'Ab Ki Baar Kisaan Sarkaar' read a slogan and it was prominently displayed on the dais.

'New resistance' against BJP rule

Accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of 'undoing' the foundations of nation's democracy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called for a 'new resistance' to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution. Addressing a public meeting, the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that the Centre was constantly 'trying to destroy' the country's federal structure and it was using the offices of Governors to target non-BJP state governments. "I hope that today, in Khammam, the land of people's resistances, we will have the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation," the CM said. The meet was also attended by leaders including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Image Source : PTIKCR with Pinarayi Vijayan

'BJP has started counting its days'

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister Modi's comment in the national executive meeting that there are only 400 days left for the 2024 elections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that the ruling BJP has started counting its days and would not last a day more in power. Speaking at the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi here, Yadav said, "the BJP will be out of power after 399 days and a new government will be in place on the 400th day." He said that the ruling BJP has been pushing the nation behind and it is time for all progressive leaders to come together and work for the country's development. Image Source : PTIKCR with Akhilesh Yadav

