Image Source : FILE Army jawan murdered in party spat in Telangana

An army jawan was killed in a quarrel during a friend's birthday party in Telangana's Warangal Rural district Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred at Narsampet town in the district when Prem Kumar (28) was attending a birthday party thrown by one of his friends.

A quarrel broke out on some issue between two groups at the party. Prem Kumar intervened to sort out the issue but a couple of youth entered into an argument with him and stabbed him.

The jawan sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

According to Prem Kumar's family members, he was serving in Kashmir and had come home on leave three days ago.

Police registered a case and launched investigations. It set up a special team to track down the accused.

