Tejas Mk1A fighter jet to take first flight on October 17, Rajnath Singh to inaugurate

New Delhi:

India's indigenous-built Tejas Mk1A fighter jet will make its debut flight on October 19 in Maharashtra's Nashik. The flight will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility.

Along with this, he will also inaugurate the third production line for the Tejas Mk1A and the second production line for the HTT-40 aircraft. This achievement marks a significant step towards self-reliance in India’s defence manufacturing sector and strengthens the vision of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.