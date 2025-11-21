Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show: What does 'Tejas' mean? Tejas is a Sanskrit word which primarily means brightness, brilliance and sharpness. It also refers to fire, light and energy.

Tejas, India's indigenously-built fighter jet, crashed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday during a demonstration. The jet was carrying out a display for the audience in the air. The HAL-made aircraft went down at approximately 2:10 p.m. local time and 3:49 PM IST while carrying out a display for spectators.

What does Tejas mean?

Tejas is a Sanskrit word which primarily means brightness, brilliance and sharpness. It also refers to fire, light and energy.

This incident marks the second Tejas crash in less than two years. The first confirmed accident occurred on March 12, 2024, near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, when a Tejas Mk-1 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went down during operations. In that incident, the pilot activated the aircraft’s ejection system and escaped safely, highlighting the effectiveness of the jet’s Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat designed for emergency situations.

The Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role combat aircraft designed for air-defence, offensive air support, and close-combat missions. Notable for its lightweight design, it features a Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat, allowing pilots to eject safely even at zero altitude and zero speed, such as during take-off, landing, or low-level maneuvers.

The Tejas program is key to India’s push for modernizing its fighter fleet and reducing reliance on foreign aircraft. The first Tejas squadron, No. 45 ‘Flying Daggers,’ was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2016. Both Air Force and Navy operate single-seat and twin-seat variants.

Videos of the crash have gone viral on social media, showing the jet in its final moments before impact, highlighting the dramatic nature of the incident and prompting widespread attention online.

