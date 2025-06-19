Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran apologises after Air India crash, says 'aircraft had a clean history' Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has issued a public apology following the fatal crash of flight AI-171, which killed over 270 people near Ahmedabad on June 12. In an interview, he said the airline would support the victims' families and ruled out any prior issues with the aircraft.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has publicly apologised for the tragic crash of flight AI-171, which claimed over 270 lives after the aircraft went down near Ahmedabad on June 12. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Times Now, Chandrasekaran expressed deep regret over the incident and assured full support to the victims’ families. “It is an extremely difficult situation where I have no words to console the families. I deeply regret that this accident happened in a Tata-run airline. All we can do is grieve with the families and support them now and in the future,” he said.

Probe findings awaited; AI-171 had no red flags, says chairman

Chandrasekaran said it was too early to determine the exact cause of the crash and urged people to wait for the official findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and DGCA-appointed committee. Preliminary insights may take at least a month.

He stressed that AI-171 had a clean record, with no past warnings or safety concerns. “There are a lot of speculations: human error, airline fault, engines, and maintenance. But what we know is this aircraft had a clean history,” he said. The aircraft's right engine was new, installed in March 2025, while the left engine was last serviced in 2023 and was due for its next check in December 2025.

He also highlighted the experience of the cockpit crew — Captain Sabharwal had over 11,500 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar over 3,400. “They were excellent professionals,” Chandrasekaran said.

DGCA notices unrelated to AI-171, clarifies Chandrasekaran

Asked about past DGCA notices and fines issued to Air India for delays and operational lapses, Chandrasekaran clarified that none were linked to flight AI-171. “These are separate from safety issues. If there was any safety concern, DGCA wouldn’t have allowed the flight to operate,” he said.

No Turkish link in Dreamliner servicing

Amid speculation about Turkish Technic's role in Dreamliner maintenance, Chandrasekaran categorically denied any link. “None of the 33 Boeing 787s in our fleet are maintained by Turkish Technic. Most are handled by AIESL or SIA Engineering (a Singapore Airlines subsidiary),” he said.

Responds to Praful Patel’s criticism of Singapore Airlines

Responding to former civil aviation minister Praful Patel’s criticism of Singapore Airlines’ ‘silence’ and its role in aircraft maintenance, Chandrasekaran defended the airline as a reliable partner. “They have helped us adopt the best practices in safety and operations. Their CEO has been in constant touch, offering assistance,” he said.

On Patel’s claim that current Air India CEO Campbell Wilson is a Singapore Airlines nominee, Chandrasekaran clarified: “He is not. When he joined Air India, he resigned from Singapore Airlines. At that time, they had no stake in Air India. Their 25% stake came only after the Vistara merger.”

He also pointed out that Air India began acquiring 787s as far back as 2013, before the Tata takeover, and possibly during Patel’s own tenure as civil aviation minister (2004–2011).

On Boeing whistleblowers and Dreamliner safety

Chandrasekaran addressed concerns raised by whistleblowers regarding Boeing’s Dreamliner manufacturing practices, saying, “These matters are under investigation in the US, but 787s have been flying safely for a long time. We had 27 of them when we acquired Air India, and there have been no red flags in our checks.”

Flight delays after crash linked to checks, airspace closures

Following the June 12 crash, Air India faced criticism over flight cancellations and delays. Chandrasekaran explained that multiple factors contributed, including:

Mandatory DGCA checks on all 787s after the crash, which grounded many aircraft. So far, 24 of the 33 Dreamliners have been inspected.

Rerouting of flights due to airspace restrictions amid the Iran conflict.

Routine technical issues detected during line checks.

“There are more than 1,100 daily flights. In the last six days, between 5 to 18 flights have been cancelled daily. We need to improve our communication with passengers,” he said, adding that a strategic communications team has been set up.

Chandrasekaran meets Boeing, GE officials post-tragedy

The Tata Sons chairman confirmed meetings with top officials from Boeing and GE, asking them to check for any issues with the aircraft or engines, independent of the DGCA probe.

Asked about the criticism of CEO Campbell Wilson’s video message, alleged to be a copy of another airline’s template, Chandrasekaran said the intent was to convey solidarity. “I haven’t analysed it word for word, but the spirit was to address the needs of those affected. We will look into the concerns raised,” he said.

He also rejected claims that Air India officials did not attend the funerals of crew members. “Our COO, CHRO, and other senior staff were present. We have deployed senior officials to different locations to meet every family. This isn’t about publicity, it’s about being present in their time of need,” he said.

Air India 171 Trust to support victims’ families

Chandrasekaran said the airline plans to set up a dedicated AI-171 Trust to assist the families of victims, not just financially but also through long-term support. “We want to build structures to stand by them. It’s not just about money, but other needs too. We will create the trust and infrastructure to be there for these families,” he said.

