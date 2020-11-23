Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away: Condolences pour in

Image Source : FILE Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday in Guwahati at the age of 86. The veteran Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deeply mourned the death of former CM Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last on Monday. In a statement, he said the people of Assam will always remember Gogoi's committed service and contributions to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the former Assam chief minister. "Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti."

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he will miss the three-time chief minister of Assam. "Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family," Gandhi tweeted.

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together.



For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply.



I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

Arunachal Chief Minister Prema Khandu tweeted, "Saddened by passing away of former CM of Assam Shri tarun_gogoi Ji. My sincere condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers with them in this hour of grief."

Saddened by passing away of former CM of Assam Shri @tarun_gogoi Ji. My sincere condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers with them in this hour of grief. #TarunGogoi pic.twitter.com/5AfCxTOxmA — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 23, 2020

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrrita Dhawan expressed her condolences, "Sad to learn about the passing away of a veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam #TarunGogoi ji a man of utmost political understanding, he has been a strong voice of people of North East. My deepest condolences to GauravGogoiAsm ji, the entire family and his followers."

Sad to learn about the passing away of a veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam #TarunGogoi ji a man of utmost political understanding, he has been a strong voice of people of North East. My deepest condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm ji, the entire family and his followers pic.twitter.com/e0AlEPU3ER — Amrrita Dhawan (@AmritaDhawan1) November 23, 2020

Former cabinet minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of TarunGogoi ji, former Chief Minister of Assam, a veteran Congress leader, seasoned parliamentarian, efficient administrator and stalwart of North Eastern India who was committed to strengthening national unity and democracy.

Saddened to hear about the demise of #TarunGogoi ji, former Chief Minister of Assam, a veteran Congress leader, seasoned parliamentarian, efficient administrator and stalwart of North Eastern India who was committed to strengthening national unity and democracy. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 23, 2020

Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajeev Satav tweeted, "I am pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of #Assam and Senior Congress leader Shri TarunGogoi ji. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family. His contributions towards not just Assam but the entire nation will always keep him immortal.

I am pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of #Assam and Senior Congress leader Shri #TarunGogoi ji. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family. His contributions towards not just Assam but the entire nation will always keep him immortal. pic.twitter.com/LOoLR9UATe — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) November 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Tarun Gogoi, former Assam CM, dies at 86

Latest India News