Tarun Gogoi, Assam's longest serving CM, dies at 86

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has died. He was 86. The octogenerian Congress leader, who undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, died at 5:35 pm, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sharma told reporters.

Gogoi was put on ventilation after suffering a multi- organ failure.

The three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was dischargedfrom GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.

Expressing grief over the demise of the veteran Congress leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tweet, "Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti."

Gogoi represented the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and served as Union minister twice.

Gogoi, born on October 11, 1934, was the longest serving chief minister of Assam as he served on the chair for fifteen consecutive years from 2001 to 2016.

