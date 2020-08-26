Wednesday, August 26, 2020
     
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for COVID-19. Gogoi asked people, who came in contact with him during the last few days, to immediately get themselves tested for the highly-infectious virus. 

New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2020 12:59 IST
"I have been tested COVID -19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the Last few days they should go for COVID test immediately," Gogoi said in a tweet.

