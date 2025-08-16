'Tariffing India won't stop Putin': US Democrats panel on Trump's tariff tirade against New Delhi The Democratic panel’s remarks were made in response to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s warning to New Delhi about possible hikes in secondary tariffs linked to the Russian oil trade.

Washington:

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Democratic panel has criticised President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The panel argued that the move would do little to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin or halt the Ukraine war.

"Tariffing India won’t stop Putin. If Trump really wanted to address Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, he should punish Putin directly and provide Ukraine with the military aid it needs. Everything else is smoke and mirrors," the panel said.

Treasury's warning and talks with Putin

The remarks came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned India about possible secondary tariffs linked to Russian oil trade. In an interview with Bloomberg, Bessent said future tariff increases would depend on the outcome of Trump’s high-stakes meeting with Putin in Alaska, which concluded with what he described as “productive talks.”

"We’ve put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. If things don’t go well, sanctions or tariffs could rise. Everyone has been frustrated with Putin, but it looks like he may now be ready to negotiate," Bessent said.

Asked about China’s position as the largest buyer of Russian crude, Bessent added, “I won’t get ahead of the president. He is the best at creating leverage for himself, and he will make it clear to President Putin that all options remain on the table.”

Trump's India tariffs

Last week, Trump doubled tariffs on Indian exports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, calling it a penalty for importing Russian crude oil. This marks the highest tariff level imposed under his new trade measures, matched only by Brazil.

India strongly condemned the decision, calling it “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” Officials warned that the tariff hike would hurt key export sectors such as textiles and marine products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with a defiant statement, saying India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers and fishermen, even if it came at a political cost.

"The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders and fishermen. I know I will have to pay a huge price personally, but I am ready to do so. India is ready, for the sake of the country’s farmers, fishermen and livestock holders," Modi declared.