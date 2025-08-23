Tariff changes by Trump force India to stop sending parcels to United States from this date | Check details Effective August 25, India Post shall suspend acceptance of all categories of postal articles addressed to the USA, except for correspondence, documents, and gifts not exceeding USD 100 in value. These limited services will continue until further notice.

New Delhi:

The Department of Posts has announced a temporary suspension of postal services to the United States following recent tariff moves by the US administration. On July 30, President Trump signed Executive Order No. 14324, which withdraws the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800. Beginning August 29, all items shipped to the US will attract customs duties under the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. Only gifts worth up to USD 100 will remain duty-exempt.

Ministry of Communications said, "The Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, destined for the USA, with effect from 25th August, 2025, except letters/documents and gift items up to USD100 in value. These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the USA, subject to further clarifications from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and United States Postal Service (USPS)."

Uncertainty over duty collection rules

The order requires international postal carriers or other “qualified parties” authorised by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect and remit duties on shipments. While CBP issued preliminary guidelines on August 15, several key issues- such as who qualifies as an authorised party and how the duties will be collected- remain unresolved. This lack of clarity has led US-bound air carriers to refuse postal consignments beyond August 25, citing technical and operational hurdles.

India’s response: Service suspension

In light of the developments, India Post has decided to suspend the booking of all US-bound postal articles effective August 25. The only exceptions are letters, documents, and gift parcels not exceeding USD 100 in value, which will continue to be accepted until further notice.

Refunds and customer support

Customers who have already booked parcels that can no longer be dispatched to the US will be eligible for a postage refund. The Department of Posts expressed regret for the disruption and assured that it is working closely with CBP, USPS, and other stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore services as quickly as possible.

The suspension underscores the ripple effects of the US’s tariff policy shift, with cross-border e-commerce and personal shipments likely to be hit hardest. The timeline for full restoration of postal services will depend on clarity from US authorities on duty-collection mechanisms and carrier participation.