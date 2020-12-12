PM Modi wishes Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday. PM took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life."
Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020
Meanwhile, fans of the actor-turned-politician gather outside his residence in Chennai, to wish him on his birthday.
Tamil Nadu: Fans of #Rajinikanth gather outside his residence in Chennai, as the actor-turned-politician celebrates his 70th birthday today. pic.twitter.com/zFurbcQjIb— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He will make a formal announcement regarding his political venture on December 31.
"A political party will be launched in January; Announcement regarding it will be made on December 31st," the south Indian superstar said in his earlier tweet.
Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics in 2017, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi.
ALSO READ | Rajinikanth takes political plunge, to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021