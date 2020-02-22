Image Source : ANI River linking project in Tamil Nadu to be completed this year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced a project to prevent sea erosion at an outlay of Rs 52.46 crore in Thoothukudi district. He said the fourth phase of the Tamirabarani-Karumeni-Nambiyaru river linking scheme will begin soon and will be completed this year.

Inaugurating the Dr. P. Sivanthi Adityan memorial constructed at a cost of Rs 1.34 crore in Veerapandipattinam in Thoothukudi district, Palaniswami said the sea erosion prevention project will be implemented at Alanthurai.

According to him, the linking of three rivers, Tamirabarani-Karumeni-Nambiyaru, will be completed this year with the fourth phase of the project starting soon.

Palaniswami said the project will facilitate supply to water-starved areas in the district which would benefit agriculture.

He added that a check dam will be built across the Karumeni river at Amarapuram village at an outlay of Rs 3.7 crore. He also announced several other projects like the construction of a taluk office at Sathaankulam and markets at Thiruvaikumdam, Sathaankulam, Tiruchendur, and Udankudi.

Palaniswami praising Adityan said the Tamil newspaper Daily Thanthi grew fast under him. He also set up several educational institutions and was interested in sports.

He said Adityan was the head of the Indian Olympic Association and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2008.

