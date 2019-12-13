Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Baby girl found dead in Latur river

Baby girl found dead in Latur river Aurangabad, Dec 13 (PTI) A baby girl was found dead in Gharni River at Chakur taluka in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday. The body of the infant was found floating in Gharni River at Gharni village on Thursday morning, and a DNA test

will be conducted to ascertain the baby's identity, inspector Jaywant Chavan of Chakur police station said.

Villagers alerted the police about the body, after which it was fished out and sent for a post-mortem at Nalegaon health centre, he said. The police has registered a case against an unidentified person and a DNA test will be conducted to ascertain the baby's identity, he added.

