Tamil Nadu police registers FIR against BJP's spokesperson, journo for posting 'fake news' on Bihar migrants

Bihar migrants attack: Nearly two days after an editor of a Hindi daily and a spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party posted an alleged "fake" video about the killings of Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu, the state police registered an FIR against the duo on Saturday.

According to the reports, Tamil Nadu Police registered FIR against journalist Mohammed Tanvir and Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao. As per the police, both had tweeted disinformation about people coming from Bihar in Tamil Nadu, triggering major chaos in the political arena.

Earlier on Friday, the opposition BJP created a ruckus in the Bihar assembly before staging a walkout, demanding that a team of members of the House be sent to Tamil Nadu to verify reports of attacks on Bihari migrants workers in Tamil Nadu. Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary took a grim note of the unruly behaviour of some of the BJP MLAs who had entered the well and placed chairs on the table of the reporting staff.

Tamil Nadu DGP refutes BJP's claims

The allegations came despite the fact the Tamil Nadu DGP denied the reports of violence and slammed the BJP for raising a stink over unverified claims.

Later today, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, during Assembly sessions, clarified that the videos circulated on social media platforms were not correct and added that migrants in the state should report to the police if they go through any such incident.

