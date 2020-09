Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Seven people were killed and three others suffered injuries in an explosion at a firecrackers' factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. Meanwhile, police and rescue teams have been rushed to the site to find out what led to the explosion at the factory in Kattumannarkoil, 190 km from state capital Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to seven in Cuddalore fire incident, says SP M Sree Abhinav https://t.co/lGY1REwZpl pic.twitter.com/WBgOOJVbbt — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

