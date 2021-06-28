Monday, June 28, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu crime branch registers case against 10 police officers for intimidating businessman

The CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police registered a case against 10 police officers, including an assistant commissioner and a sub-inspector.

Chennai Updated on: June 28, 2021 11:22 IST
The CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police registered a case against 10 police officers, including an assistant commissioner and a sub-inspector 

The CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police registered a case against 10 police officers, including an assistant commissioner and a sub-inspector for having intimidated a businessman, forcing him to transfer his property to another businessperson.

The case was registered on Sunday on the direction of the Tamil Nadu police headquarters where the complaint was received.

A Chennai-based businessman in his complaint said that 10 policemen including an assistant commissioner had forced him to transfer his properties to another businessman after holding him in illegal detention in a farmhouse along with his mother, fiancee, and his brother.

The complainant said that he had entered into a business venture with some of his associates, but had later wound up the operations a few years ago. He said that he had made all the settlements through bank transfers. However, he complained that the police officers led by the assistant commissioner took him to the police station in September 2019 and threatened him with dire consequences.

He said that later he and his family were forcibly taken to a farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai and were forced to transfer his property to another businessman.

The Tamil Nadu state police headquarters confirmed that the case has been transferred to the CB-CID of police and that the investigation is on with the department registering a case against 10 police officers including the assistant commissioner for threatening and forcible detention of the businessman.

