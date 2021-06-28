Ab UP Mein Khela Hoi: Proclaim Samajwadi Party posters ahead of state assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@POLLUPDATEIND SP posters proclaim '2022 mein khela hoi' in UP

Hoardings from the Samajwadi Party (SP) have emerged in Uttar Pradesh, that display slogans similar to what the Trinamool Congress had displayed during the West Bengal elections. Hoardings and posters with the tagline '2022 mein Khela Hoi' were seen in Varanasi and Kanpur in the state.

Former SP MLA Haji Abdul Samad Ansari has started painting the Bhojpuri version of the slogan, ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held early next year.

The paintings put up by Samad carry SP's symbol 'bicycle' and slogans 'Umeed ki cycle' and '2022 mein Khela Hoyi'.

Samad said, "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has released the party's slogan for forthcoming Assembly election -- '2022 me bicycle. Considering the mood of the people in the Bhojpuri belt of east UP, we also created a slogan '2022 me khela hoyi' as people are upset due to lies and promises of the BJP. They are enthused after The Trinamool taught a bitter lesson to the BJP in the recently held West Bengal election."

The posters have caught the fancy of SP workers in several other districts and are coming up with similar hoardings.

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had announced his party would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on its own, but keep its doors open for smaller parties, including that of his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

"The Samajwadi Party (SP) would fight the 2022 polls on its own, but keep space for smaller parties and keep its doors open for them," Yadav, who was on a visit to Shravasti, had told reporters.

Asked if the SP would enter into an understanding with his uncle's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Yadav said he has already said the doors are open for Shivpal and if there is any other winnable candidate of his party, he or she too would be considered.

"We have already said we will not contest in his (Shivpal's) area and he would be made a minister after the formation of the government and given due respect," the SP chief said.

Latest India News