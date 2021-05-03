TN CM resigns after election defeat, Guv asks Palaniswami to continue till alternative arrangement are made

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, a day after assembly election results. Palaniswami's resignation was accepted, however, the governor requested him to continue till alternative arrangements are made, Raj Bhavan informed.

With the DMK winning the assembly polls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has sent his government's resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It is learnt that Palaniswami who is in Salem has sent his resignation letter to Purohit.

The DMK led by its President MK Stalin has won 126 seats and is leading in another 7 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. Along with its allies the DMK has won a total of 152 seats.

Election for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly was held on April 6 and counting of votes began on Sunday.

Palaniswami, also the Joint Coordinator of AIADMK wished Stalin who was to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister.

On his part Stalin thanked Palaniswami for his wishes and also requested the latter's support and guidance for making Tamil Nadu as the best state.

