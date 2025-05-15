Talks with Pak will be only on terror, satellite pics show how much damage we did: Jaishankar EAM S Jaishankar reaffirmed that India will engage with Pakistan only on terrorism, citing strong global support and the impact of Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

In a firm reiteration of India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday stated that any future engagement with Pakistan would be strictly limited to discussions on terrorism. He emphasized that the national consensus on dealing with Pakistan remains unchanged and that India’s approach is rooted in clarity and strength.

Talks only on terror: EAM on India-Pakistan dialogue

Speaking in New Delhi, Dr. Jaishankar said, “Our relations and dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral. That is a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in that.” He added that any potential talks with Islamabad will focus solely on counter-terrorism. “The Prime Minister made it very clear that talks with Pakistan will be only on terror. Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over, and they have to shut down the terrorists' infrastructure. They know what to do,” he stated.

Operation Sindoor and satellite imagery of damage

Referring to the recent Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7 as a retaliatory measure for the Pahalgam terror attack, the minister highlighted India's international backing.

“We got a lot of international support. There was a UNSC resolution stating that the perpetrators must be held accountable. On May 7, they were held accountable through Operation Sindoor,” Jaishankar said.

The minister further revealed that satellite images clearly show the extent of damage inflicted by Indian strikes, indicating that India’s objectives in the operation were met effectively. “They got badly hit on the morning of May 10. The satellite pictures show how much damage we did and what little damage they did. It is clear who wanted cessation of firing,” he noted.

Indus waters treaty held in abeyance

In a significant diplomatic statement, Dr. Jaishankar confirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended due to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. “It will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped,” he said.

On Kashmir, the EAM reiterated India's stance, stating, “The only thing which remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; we are open to that discussion.”

India-US trade talks continue

On a separate note, Dr. Jaishankar also commented on the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. “Between India and the US, trade talks have been going on. These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is,” he said, adding that any final agreement must be “mutually beneficial.”

India-Honduras ties strengthen

Dr. Jaishankar made these remarks following the inauguration of the Embassy of Honduras in New Delhi. He hailed it as a positive development in India’s expanding diplomatic network.

“Honduras is a country where business is growing, and they are politically supportive of us. They were one of the countries that expressed strong solidarity after the Pahalgam attack. I appreciated it very much,” he said.

India's global diplomatic outreach continues

The minister’s statements come at a time of heightened focus on national security, regional stability, and international collaboration on terrorism. India's assertive foreign policy—marked by strategic retaliation, stronger diplomatic alliances, and a firm stance against terror—continues to shape its global engagement. As India bolsters its presence on the international stage, leaders like Dr. Jaishankar underscore the nation’s commitment to sovereignty, security, and principled diplomacy.