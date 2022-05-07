Tajinder Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in HC, seeks Centre to be made party to case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrives at his residence after being produced before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate

The Punjab government on Saturday moved two applications in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking the Centre to be made a party to BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest case. The development comes one day after the HC on Friday turned down the Punjab government's request not to give BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's custody to the Delhi Police and keep him in Haryana.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel, officials said. They claimed that the Punjab Police team did not inform the local police before arresting Tajinder Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri.

Tajinder Bagga, who is also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month, the Punjab Police said.

Also, after Bagga expressed fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for him. "Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, another warrant has been issued against Tajinder Bagga by the Mohali court, and he has to be arrested and presented in court.

