Tajinder Bagga on Arvind Kejriwal: 'If anyone protests against Delhi CM, he will treat him like a terrorist'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tajinder Bagga

Tajinder Bagga on Arvind Kejriwal: Accusing Delhi Chief Minister of misusing Punjab Police for settling scores with him, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel on Friday from his Delhi residence.

In what was no less than a plot from a Bollywood film, the BJP leader was first picked up from his Delhi residence by Punjab police and was being taken to Mohali, only to be stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra and handed back over to Delhi Police.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Tajinder Bagga said, "I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear the turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle. I was kidnapped by the Punjab police. The local police were also not informed. Nearly 50 policemen came as they do it with a terrorist."

"Nearly 10 police vehicles had come which could be seen in the CCTV footage. It is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against Arvind Kejriwal would be the biggest terrorist and not spared," said Bagga.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel, officials said. They claimed that the Punjab Police team did not inform the local police before arresting Tajinder Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri. Tajinder Bagga accompanied by his friends and supporters returned home around 1 am.

Kidnapping case

Pritpal Bagga had complained that some people came to his house in the morning and took away his son, a senior police officer said, adding that the case of kidnapping has been registered at Janakpuri police station. The Punjab Police personnel did not inform the local police in Delhi before arresting Tajinder Bagga, a Delhi Police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said they received information from Pritpal Bagga that his son Tajinder Bagga had been abducted around 8.30 am from his house by some unknown persons.

ALSO READ | Tajindera Bagga has injuries on back and shoulders: Medical report

Latest India News