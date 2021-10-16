Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson sacked from govt service for aiding terrorist activities in J&K

The grandson of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was terminated from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was sacked using special provisions under Article 311 of the Constitution, they said.

In 2016, he was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Who is Anees-Ul- Islam?

Anees-Ul- Islam, son of Altaf Ahmad Sha aka Fatosh & Grandson of Syed Ali Shah Geelani was appointed as a Research Officer in SKICC under the J&K Tourism in late 2016 when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister.

Just a few months before his appointment as a government servant, Anees travelled to Pakistan (31st July 2016 to 7th August 2016) and met Colonel Yasir of ISI on the behest of his maternal grandfather Syed Ali Shah Geelani, head of harcore secessionist who had fuelled violence after terrorist Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter. It is learnt that there was pressure from the top echelon in the government to appoint Anees and the whole recruitment process was manipulated.

It is an open secret that the 2016 agitation was the brainchild of Jamaat-e-Islami and All Parties Hurriyat Conference headed by Geelani. Geelani, who paased away recently, got 100s of youth killed to secure job for Jihadi garndson. Not only Anees but his entire family has been a staunch supporter of terrorism and separatism. It is learnt that prior to his appointment in Government service with a team of his anti-India friends, used to facilitate the flying of drones in and around Srinagar city to shoot law and order incidents and other events and shared the footage with Pak ISI.

It is learnt that his appointment was found to be highly irregular and under the circumstances that are incriminating for flouting established norms. It is suspected that Anees's appointment straightaway to a Gazetted grade equivalent position in the Government funded and controlled SKICC was a deal to bring down violence during Burhan Wani agitation between the then CM and Geelani.

There was no urgency of filling in the post which was lying vacant since 2005. But officer's were suddenly in a hurry after Anees's return from Pakistan to to look for any vacant position in SKICC. Any assessment by any security agency anywhere in the world under the given circumstances could not have granted security clearance to AUI for occupying a public position. But, he was cleared due to pressure from the top.

WHY SKICC?

SKICC is the most prestigious convention and conferencing facility of the J&K Government which is used for very high-level meetings and VVIP conferences. It is sensitive from the viewpoint of the topics and subjects dealt with during seminars, symposia and workshops.

Technical input suggests Anees continues to be in touch with three suspects based in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Another teacher Farooq Ahmad Butt, School teacher, Doda has been terminated. He was appointed on a contract basis in 2005 and regularized in 2010. His brother Mohd Amin Butt is an active LeT terrorist, operating from PoK. Farooq was about to carry out an attack on the behest of his brother. Another brother Safdar Ali is in Jail for terror activities.

