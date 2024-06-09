Odisha: Swearing-in ceremony of first BJP govt postponed to June 12, suspense remains over CM pick

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP supporters celebrate the party’s win in the Odisha Assembly election results, in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: The swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP government in Odisha has been postponed from June 10 to June 12, party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar confirmed on Sunday. Mohanty explained that the postponement was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prior commitments.

PM Modi will be occupied with his own swearing-in ceremony on Sunday and will be meeting with party MPs the next day. Additionally, the first legislature party meeting of the newly elected members has been rescheduled for June 11.

During the election campaign, PM Modi had stated that Odisha’s first BJP government would be sworn in on June 10. BJP state president Manmohan Samal also confirmed this on Saturday. However, the decision to change the date was taken on Sunday, said party sources.

Suspense grows over new Odisha CM

Meanwhile, there is still suspense over who will be the new chief minister. Senior BJP leader and newly elected MLA Suresh Pujari has hurried to New Delhi, fueling speculation that he may be a key contender for the top post, according to sources.

Pujari, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bargarh in the 2019 elections, secured a victory in the recent elections from the Brajarajnagar assembly constituency. His supporters believe he was called to New Delhi for discussions with central leaders.

While the BJP central leadership has yet to finalise a candidate for the Chief Minister post, Odisha party unit president Manmohan Samal advised reporters on Saturday to wait for two more days for a clearer picture to emerge.

After returning from New Delhi, Samal said that the BJP's parliamentary board would decide on the chief minister at its upcoming meeting.

The BJP achieved a comfortable majority in the 147-member Assembly by securing 78 seats. The party went to the elections under the leadership of Modi without naming a chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

(With PTI inputs)

