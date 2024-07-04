Swami Vivekananda death anniversary: PM Modi pays homage to India's great spiritual leader on his Punya Tithi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda death anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary today (July 4) and said that "we reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society".

On the 122nd death anniversary of philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda, PM Narendra Modi paid homage to him on Thursday, stating that his teachings give strength to millions.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating."

"We reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society," he said. Swami Vivekanand died on July 4, 1902.

"We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dream of a prosperous and progressive society", he wrote on 'X'.

Who was Swami Vivekananda?

Born on January 12, 1863, in West Bengal's Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda was a philosopher, monk, and religious teacher. His full name was Narendranath Datta.The Chief disciple of Indian mystic Ramkrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda, popularised Indian culture across the world. He delivered several speeches across the United States, England, and Europe, promulgating the core tenets of Hindu philosophy. He is one of the most influential monks in the world.

Keen on spiritualism and Vedanta, Vivekananda became popular in the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he delivered his famous speech, beginning with the words, "Sisters and brothers of America..."The country observes 'National Youth Day' on his birthday, January 12. He died on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39.

