Swami Ramdev announces five new revolutionary steps after success of Yoga on 30 years of Patanjali

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yoga guru Ramdev

30 years of Patanjali: Patanjali Yogpeeth celebrated its 30th foundation day with a special event at Patanjali Wellness in Haridwar. The event saw the presence of Patanjali Yogpeeth's Chairman and renowned Yoga Guru, Swami Ramdev, General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna, and more than 6000 in-charges of Patanjali Yogapeeth from all over the country.

During the event, Swami Ramdev reflected on Patanjali’s service and struggle over the past three decades and shed light on its future plans with a focus on five major initiatives.

Following the success of Yoga, Swami Ramdev announced five new resolutions, emphasising that Patanjali is set to lead transformative changes in education, health, economics, intellectual and cultural sectors, as well as societal reform, all aimed at achieving complete independence in these areas.

First Revolution: Freedom of Education

He stated that up to 99 per cent of educated individuals are unemployed, with many suffering from drug addiction or lacking character, putting their futures and the nation's future at risk. "We have decided that we will first announce a new education system in India and then in the whole world and India will lead it. Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University and Bharatiya Shiksha Board will now set new standards. Our resolution is that we will connect 5 lakh schools with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board in the next five years. This will be a new revolution in education," he said.

Swami Ramdev emphasised that the goal is not just to make children aware of words, but to also help them develop an understanding of subjects, self-awareness, and true comprehension of India and its pride. "We will include information from all over the world in Hindi, English and Sanskrit, ensuring that students are updated on world affairs. However, 80 per cent of the content will focus on the Vedas, philosophy, Upanishads, Puranas, and the pride of India. The education will emphasise spiritual knowledge, Sanatan understanding, and awareness of India's heritage," he said.

The Yoga guru further emphasised that this would not follow Macaulay's education system. "When first one lakh and later five lakh schools will be affiliated to the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, then India's childhood and youth will be safe, this is the resolution of freedom of education. The curriculum would not glorify foreign invaders like Akbar, Aurangzeb, or the British, but would instead highlight the true history of figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, and other revolutionaries," he added.

Second Revolution: Freedom of Medicine

Speaking about advancements in yoga and Ayurveda, Ramdev said, "Disease is not our nature, Yoga is our nature. People are suffering due to the consumption of synthetic medicines, steroids, painkillers, and other harmful substances. For freedom of medicine, we are moving forward with the heritage and science of the sages integrating modern research. This initiative is being carried forward through Patanjali Wellness, Yogagram, Niramayam, hospitals, and health centers."

"We have published more than 5000 research protocols and more than 500 research papers in world-class international journals and have put the path of freedom from incurable diseases in front of the world. Our resolve is that we will save people from falling sick and if people do fall ill, we will recover them from those diseases through Yoga and Ayurveda," he added.

Third Revolution: Economic Freedom

Swami Ramdev said that Patanjali has contributed over Rs 1 lakh crore to charities for education, healthcare, and nation-building. "Today, a handful of people have gripped the entire economy in their cruel claws. But our aim is to create prosperity through service and wealth for charity. Till now, Patanjali has contributed Rs 1 lakh crore in charity towards education, health, research, and nation-building efforts. This is being achieved through the selfless work of over 25 lakh trained yoga teachers, 1 crore workers, and more than 10,000 centers.

He further emphasised that the Swadeshi movement should grow so large that India can break free from economic exploitation, slavery, and poverty, ultimately achieving supreme prosperity. "By helping people overcome reliance on medication for diseases like BP, diabetes, thyroid issues, asthma, arthritis, stress, depression, and insomnia, Patanjali is saving the country's Rs 100 to 200 lakh crore every year," he added.

Fourth Revolution: Ideological and Cultural Freedom

Swami Ramdev also stressed the need to preserve India's cultural identity. Expressing concern over India’s current state, Baba Ramdev said, "It is not good if India which first gave the message of Sanskrit Vishwarya to the whole world, now experiencing ideological and cultural slavery. Today India is dependent on those poor countries of the world for everything which have only a few pieces of paper, a few dollars or pounds."

He explained that true wealth goes beyond money, encompassing good health, happy homes, family values, character, and divine wealth. "We have to free India from ideological and cultural slavery. That is why we say that we have to promote this Sanatan Dharma, Veddharma, Rishidharma, Yogdharma and Yugdharma. More than 500 crore people of the world have faith in Yogdharma and Sanatan Dharma. If everyone will move together then religious terrorism, political terrorism and this terrorism going on in the name of education and medicine will end from the whole world," he added.

Fifth Revolution: Freedom from addiction, disease, and lust

He highlighted the global epidemic of addiction, particularly in India, where people's lives are being ruined by diseases, addiction, and moral decline.

"The dangerous game of addiction is going on all around the world. In India, people's lives are being ruined by disease, addiction and obscenity by getting stuck in the swamp of addiction. Our resolution is to be free from disease, addiction and obscenity. On the completion of 30 years of Patanjali, our resolution is that we will make the whole world full of yoga, build strong character and create ideal world citizens," he said.

During the program, Acharya Balkrishna acknowledged the profound and relentless efforts of Swami Ramdev, which have made Patanjali’s contributions a source of inspiration worldwide. "Patanjali has started a campaign of 'Paramartha from wealth' to give health to people. 100 per cent profit of Patanjali is only for charity. India is not a market but a family for Patanjali," he said.

Balkrishna highlighted the team of more than 500 world-class scientists at Patanjali who are continuously conducting research and developing evidence-based medicines, such as various types of juices, decoctions, tablets, and capsules wheat grass, aloe vera juice, amla juice, neem juice, giloy juice to the whole world for various health conditions. "Patanjali is pioneering in bringing India's ancient knowledge into the modern world, using scientific methods. Today Patanjali has taken yoga beyond its traditional confines, making it available to millions of people across 200 countries," he added.