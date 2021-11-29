Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs may meet Vice President to seek apology: Sources

Highlights Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha earlier today.

The opposition leaders termed the suspension "unwarranted and undemocratic".

The suspended MPs may meet VP M Venkaiah Naidu to seek an apology.

Amid constant uproar from the opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, sources indicate that those suspended might visit VP Venkaiah Naidu to seek an apology.

Earlier, sources said that if the MPs who were suspended for the remaining winter session of Parliament, apologize for their actions, deliberation about the future is possible. The apology needs to be sought as per rules, the govt sources said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu noting that the 12 suspended members caused irreversible disgrace to the House and demanding exemplary remedy which will not only act as deterrence but also restore the credibility of Parliament.

Twelve opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August. Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemned the government for bringing a motion that led to the suspension of the 12 members.

The opposition leaders termed the suspension "unwarranted and undemocratic", and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

Latest India News