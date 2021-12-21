Suspended Opposition MPs attend wedding reception of VP Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and other suspended Rajya Sabha MPs attend Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidus granddaughter’s reception at his residence, in New Delhi.

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs suspended from the Winter Session on Monday attended a wedding reception hosted by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for his granddaughter. The reception at the Upa Rashtrapati Nivas (the official residence of the Vice President) was hosted by the Vice President and his spouse, Usha Naidu, for their granddaughter Niharika whose marriage took place recently.

The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh (all from Congress), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri (both from TMC), Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai (both from Shiv Sena). The Chairman suspended these MPs from the ongoing Winter Session over their unruly behaviour on the last day of the Monsoon session on August 11.

The reception was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice N V Ramana. Those who attended the reception included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other Union ministers, MPs, leaders of various political parties and senior government officials.

The dignitaries who graced the event conveyed their best wishes and blessed the newly-weds, Niharika and Raviteja. Niharika is the daughter of Naidu's son Harshavardhan Muppavarapu.

Latest India News