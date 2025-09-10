Suspected ISIS terrorist Ashar Danish arrested from Ranchi, interrogation underway Suspected ISIS terrorist Ashar Danish was arrested from Ranchi in a joint operation by Special Cell of Delhi, Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi Police.

Ranchi:

In a significant breakthrough for the security forces, a suspected ISIS terrorist named Ashar Danish was on Wednesday arrested from Ranchi. Ashar Danish hails from Petwar in Bokaro district.

Notably, he was arrested from Islamnagar in Ranchi in a joint operation by Special Cell of Delhi, Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi Police.

Based on a case registered in Delhi, the team of Delhi Special Cell was searching for him for long time. The arrested suspected terrorist is being interrogated by police.

In a similar manner, another ISIS suspected terrorist named Aftab was arrested from Delhi on Wednesday.

The arrest was made as massive raids and search operations are being carried out by special cells and central agencies at more than 12 locations in different states of the country. During this time, more than 8 suspects were taken into custody.