Sushil Kumar shifted to Mandoli jail, court sends him to 9-day judicial custody

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was on Wednesday sent to nine-day judicial custody by a Delhi court. Kumar, who is an accused in the alleged murder of young wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta who sent him to judicial custody. Kumar was later shifted to Mandoli jail following court's order.

The magistrate rejected a Delhi Police plea for three more days of custody of Sushil Kumar who is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping.

The international wrestler was arrested on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Following his arrest, the court had remanded him to six days police custody, which was later extended by four more days.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

Last week, a video surfaced on the social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks.

In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man believed to be Sagar Dhankar can be seen lying on the ground.

