Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide: Pappu Yadav demands CBI probe after meeting actor's father

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

National President of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and ex-MP from Madhepura, Bihar, Pappu Yadav has demanded a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai's Bandra residence on Sunday. The actor was found hanging in his room, police said.

Pappu Yadav has demanded a CBI probe into actor's death saying that Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide. Taking it to Twitter, Pappu Yadav said that he met his father in Patna who wants a CBI probe to investigate death of his son.

"...Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide! There should be a CBI inquiry into his death... met his father at his residence in Patna, he wants a CBI inquiry, spoke to his family for about two hours. There was no such thing as suicide..."

बिहार के गौरव सुशांत सिंह राजपूत आत्महत्या नहीं कर सकते! उनकी मौत की सीबीआई जांच हो।



उनके पिताजी से पटना स्थित आवास पर मिला, वह सीबीआई जांच चाहते हैं, वह कहते हैं कि मौत के दो घंटे पहले उनकी बात हुई थी। खुदकुशी जैसी कोई बात ही नहीं थी! उनके परिजनों से मिलकर भावविह्वल हो गया। pic.twitter.com/V41Sqcl1Yg — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) June 14, 2020

