Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI files closure report, sources say Rhea Chakraborty given clean chit The closure report has been filed in both cases including allegations made by Sushant's father on actor Rhea Chakraborty and the allegations made by Rhea on Sushant's family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a closure report on Shushant Singh Rajput's death case in Mumbai court. The investigating agency took over the Bollywood actor's case in August 2020 after his death on June 14, 2020.

The closure report has been filed in both cases including allegations made by Sushant's father on actor Rhea Chakraborty and the allegations made by Rhea on Sushant's family. According to the sources, Rhea and her family have been given a clean chit. Reportedly, the CBI did not find any evidence that anyone forced Sushant to commit suicide.

What can happen next in the case?

Even though, the closure report is filed Sushant's family has the option to file a protest petition in the Mumbai court. CBI had investigated Sushant's suicide and foul play case with the help of AIIMS experts. AIIMS forensic team had ruled out any kind of foul play in Sushant suicide case. The then SP Nupur Prasad IPS had investigated this case on behalf of CBI.

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Sushant's father had alleged that Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated his son's money, a charge denied by her in television interviews.

The social media chats of Rhea and Sushant were sent to the US for investigation through MLAT, the investigation revealed that the chats were not tampered with.

Rhea Chakraborty who was Sushant's ex-girlfriend, herself demanded an investigation from Home Minister Amit Shah in the Sushant suicide case. Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai. He was 34.