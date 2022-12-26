Sushant Singh Rajput death: 'He was murdered, body had injury marks' - Cooper Hospital employee's BIG claim

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Roopkumar Shah works as mortuary servant at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: In a sensational development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a medical employee working at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital has claimed that the actor was murdered. Roopkumar Shah, who works as mortuary servant at the Cooper Hospital, told news agency ANI that he had noticed injury marks on Rajput's body.

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," Shah said.

Roopkumar Shah further added that he is ready to record his statement in front of agencies probing the actor's death case.

"It's doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," Shah said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 under mysterious cicumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai Police had labelled it as a suicide case after initial probe, however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage.

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani were arrested and jailed in connection with the case. Both are now out on bail.

