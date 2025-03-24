Sushant Singh Rajput death case: What happens after a closure report is filed in any case? Explained In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the CBI has filed two separate closure reports, one in the abetment to suicide case filed by his father, and another by the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against his sisters. Know what is a Closure report.

After almost five years to death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two closure reports after investigating the case "from all angles". In the report, CBI called Sushant's death a "simple case of suicide". CBI submitted its findings on Rajput's father KK Singh's complaint in a closure report before a special court in Patna, while the closure report in the second case filed by Rhea Chakrabrty, was submitted before a special court in Mumbai.

What is a closure report?

A closure report is filed by the investigating agency when there is insufficient evidence or reasonable grounds against the accused for sending them to trial. It is submitted to the magistrate stating that there is no evidence or reasonable grounds of suspicion to justify proceeding further against the accused. The closure report is also known as a report under Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) currently in Section 189 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 BNSS.

What after a closure report is filed?

Notably, the magistrate has the power to direct the police to conduct further investigation if deemed necessary even after the closure report is submitted. Magistrate can reject a closure report and take cognizance of the case if they find sufficient grounds to proceed. They accept it if they find the relevance and order to close the case.

Magistrates can also issue notice to the complainant, who can challenge the closure report.

Difference between final report and closure report

A final report is submitted under Section 173(2) of the CrPC, which is a more formal document that may include a charge sheet if the investigation finds sufficient evidence. In contrast, a closure report indicates a lack of evidence.

Closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The CBI filed closure reports before two courts. It investigated the two separate cases -- filed by KK Singh with Patna Police accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the actor's accounts; and the second filed by Chakraborty in Bandra accusing Rajput's sisters of giving medicines to him on the basis of bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

After five years, CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations and submitted the closure report calling SSR's death "a simple suicide case".