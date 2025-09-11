Presidential reference: SC reserves verdict on timelines for President, Governors to approve bills Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, concluded his arguments, contesting the submissions of the opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh which opposed the reference.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order to the reference made by the President of India under Article 143 raising questions related to the timelines for granting assent to Bills by the President and the Governor under Articles 200/201 of the Constitution.

A top court bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice AS Chandurkar heard the matter for ten days.

With the conclusion of country's topmost law officer, Attorney General R Venkataramani's arguments, the matter was reserved for verdict by the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, concluded his arguments, contesting the submissions of the opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh which opposed the reference.

SC will only answer Constitutional questions

During the hearing of the matter, the Supreme Court stated that it won't be sitting in appeal over the TN Governor judgment and that it will only answer the Constitutional questions. The apex court said several states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab have raised objections to the maintainability of the reference on the ground that the questions were already answered in the TN Governor judgment.

The Presidential reference was made in May after the judgment was delivered by a two-judge bench in the Tamil Nadu Governor case which laid down timelines for the President and the Governor to act on Bills.

Here’s what SC said on Presidential reference

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said if the Governors can withhold Bills without returning them to the Assembly, it will place the elected Government at the whims of the Governor.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) of the Constitution to know from the top court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by the President while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.

President Murmu had posed 14 questions to Supreme Court

The President's decision had come after the April 8 verdict of the apex court, on powers of the Governor in dealing with bills passed by the Tamil Nadu government.

In a five-page reference, President Murmu posed 14 questions to the Supreme Court and sought to know its opinion on powers of Governor and President under Articles 200 and 201 in dealing with bills passed by the state legislature.

