Supreme Court refuses to halt Bihar voter list revision, allows EC to complete process Over 10 petitions have been filed in the SC, including one by the NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', the lead petitioner.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission in Bihar, saying the Commission still has sufficient time to file an affidavit.

Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who were hearing the matter, said: "Let the Commission complete the process. The matter will now be heard again on July 28, and all arguments must be completed before that."

Justice Dhulia advised the Election Commission to consider the documents proposed by the petitioners for inclusion in the verification process. He emphasized:

“If you have acknowledged the list is incomplete, you must rectify it. Aadhaar is referenced in law, and the voter ID card issued by the EC is your own document.”

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the petitioners, argued that:

Aadhaar should be accepted as a valid document, pointing out that it has 87% coverage.

In addition, voter ID cards and ration cards should also be accepted during the SIR.

Justice Dhulia supported the petitioners' plea and reiterated that the Election Commission should seriously consider the inclusion of Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards as valid identification documents in the process.