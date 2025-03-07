SC grants interim bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas in Gangsters Act case, imposes strict conditions The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari in a Gangsters Act case with strict conditions, including travel restrictions and monitoring by UP Police. Read more about the court’s decision and upcoming legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court on Friday released Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari on interim bail in a case filed against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act. The court put strict conditions on his release, however, to ensure strict monitoring of his activities.

Bail conditions set by the apex court

The Supreme Court imposed a number of conditions on Ansari, including:

He should reside at his official residence in Lucknow.

Before visiting his constituency, he must seek prior permission from both the District Administration and the trial court.

He cannot leave Uttar Pradesh without obtaining permission from the trial court.

He is barred from making any public statements regarding the ongoing cases before the court.

However, his right to defend himself legally in these cases remains unaffected.

SC orders status report on Ansari's conduct

The apex court also ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a status report on the behavior of Ansari during bail. The case has also been posted for hearing after six weeks, subject to further consideration on the basis of the police report.

The Supreme Court verdict comes against the backdrop of continuous legal struggle for Abbas Ansari, who has been subjected to several criminal charges. The conditions imposed show the court's conservative attitude in granting bail ensuring adherence to legal proceedings.

