Supreme Court to hear pleas on Pegasus snooping allegations on April 22 The Supreme Court will hear pleas on the Pegasus spyware case on April 22. The petitions demand an independent probe into allegations of government surveillance using the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled the hearing for a batch of petitions seeking an inquiry into allegations that the Indian government used Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance. The court has set April 22 as the date for hearing the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre, urged the court to schedule the hearing in April, citing the significant time gap since the case was last brought up.

"This matter has come up after a long time. We request that it be heard in April," Mehta submitted before the bench.

The petitions demand an independent probe into claims that Pegasus spyware was allegedly deployed to snoop on journalists, activists, opposition leaders, and other individuals. The Supreme Court had earlier formed an expert committee to investigate the allegations, which subsequently submitted its findings.

With the hearing now scheduled for April 22, all eyes will be on the court’s stance regarding the demand for further investigation into the Pegasus snooping controversy.