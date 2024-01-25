Supreme Court grants Umar Ansari protection from arrest in violation of model code of conduct case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ansari, informed the court that the main accused in the case has already been granted regular bail.

Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail

On December 19, 2022, the Allahabad High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Umar Ansari, stating that considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.

An FIR was filed on March 4, 2022, at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari, and 150 unknown individuals.

The FIR alleged that on March 3, 2022, at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organizer Mansoor Ahmad Ansari, during a public meeting, called for settling a score with the Mau administration, constituting a violation of the election code of conduct.

