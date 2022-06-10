Friday, June 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • SC refuses to order additional mop up round for filling up of seats in nursing courses for 2021-22
  • Fitch Ratings cuts India's economic growth forecast to 7.8 pc for current fiscal from 8.5 pc earlier
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. NEET-PG: Supreme Court refuses to order additional mop up round for filling up of seats in courses

NEET-PG: Supreme Court refuses to order additional mop up round for filling up of seats in courses

The top court said the decision of the govt and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education and public health.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2022 12:09 IST
Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking special stray round of counselling for NEET PG, Supreme Court
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

NEET-PG: Supreme Court refuses to order additional mop up round for filling up of seats in courses. 

 

Highlights

  • Today, SC dismissed a batch of petitions seeking special stray round of counselling in NEET-PG-2021
  • It's to fill 1,456 seats which remained vacant after conduct of stray round of counselling
  • There cannot be any compromise with quality of medical education, said bench of two Justices

NEET-PG news: The Supreme Court of India on Friday (June 10) dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET-PG-21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for All India Quota.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.

The top court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education and public health.

"When a conscious decision has been taken by the UOI and MCC for not conducting any special stray rounds of counselling, it cannot be considered arbitrary," the bench said.

Information by DGHS: 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had informed the top court on Wednesday (June 8) that it has concluded four rounds of online counselling for NEET-PG-21 and it cannot fill 1,456 seats by conducting a special stray round of counselling as the software stands closed.

The petitions had been filed by doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and concluded on May 7 by the MCC post the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court slams MCC over 1,456 vacant seats; says 'playing with students' future'

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2022 Scorecard to be released today. Details

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News