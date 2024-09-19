Thursday, September 19, 2024
     
SC dismisses pleas seeking recalculation of adjusted gross revenue in big jolt to telecom companies

The companies said that there is a serious error in the calculation of AGR dues by the Department of Telecommunications.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: September 19, 2024 12:10 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court of India today (September 19) dismissed the pleas seeking recalculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in a big jolt to the telecom companies.

Telecom companies get a big blow from Apex Court

  • Curative petition regarding AGR dues were rejected.
  • Supreme Court rejected the petition.
  • An application seeking recalculation of adjusted gross revenue was rejected.
  • Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel and several other telecom companies had filed curative against the 2019 apex court decision in the case.
  • Along with this, the apex court has also imposed arbitrary fines on them.
  • Telecom companies' demand for a hearing in open court was also rejected.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

