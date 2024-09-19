SC dismisses pleas seeking recalculation of adjusted gross revenue in big jolt to telecom companies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court of India today (September 19) dismissed the pleas seeking recalculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in a big jolt to the telecom companies.

Telecom companies get a big blow from Apex Court

Curative petition regarding AGR dues were rejected.

Supreme Court rejected the petition.

An application seeking recalculation of adjusted gross revenue was rejected.

Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel and several other telecom companies had filed curative against the 2019 apex court decision in the case.

Along with this, the apex court has also imposed arbitrary fines on them.

Telecom companies' demand for a hearing in open court was also rejected.

More details are awaited in this regard.