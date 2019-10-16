Ayodhya dispute: No, Sunni Waqf Board has not withdrawn claim in SC

Zafaryab Jilani

Sunni Waqf Board has not withdrawn its claim from the Ayodhya title suit, senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani said on Wednesday. His statement comes after reports claimed that the Sunni Waqf Board - one of the petitioners - has sought to withdraw from the title suit.

"Any application of withdrawal will be given in court, no application has been filed," Sunni Waqf Board advocate Zafaryab Jilani said.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide adequate security to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board chairman, Zufar Ahmad Farooqui, after he apprehended a threat to his life.

Farooqui had moved the apex court through Sriram Panchu, one of the three-member mediation panel formed by the court in order to seek an amiable solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.