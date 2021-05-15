'Journalism is poorer today': PM Modi expresses grief over death of senior journalist Sunil Jain

Image Source : @THESUNILJAIN Senior Journalist Sunil Jain dies after post-Covid complications.

Senior Journalist and Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest following post-Covid complications. He was 58. Sunil Jain's sister Sandhya Jain took to Twitter to inform that his brother was no more.

"My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 pm. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour,” Sandhya Jain said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolence on the death of a senior Journalist.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter, "You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condoled the death of Sunil Jain saying, "Shocked to know that @thesuniljain is no more. Condolences to his family and friends."

