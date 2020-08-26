Wednesday, August 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Modhera's iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! PM Modi shares video

Modhera's iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! PM Modi shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared mesmerizing visuals of the iconic Sun Temple in Gujarat's Modhera. Taking to Twitter, Modi posted the video of the "splendid" view.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2020 9:52 IST
sun temple modhera gujarat, sun temple splendid look, sun temple modhera, pm modi video sun temple m
Image Source : PM MODI/TWITTER

Modhera's iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared mesmerizing visuals of the iconic Sun Temple in Gujarat's Modhera. Taking to Twitter, Modi posted the video of the "splendid" view. Dedicated to the solar deity Surya, located in Modhera village of Mehsana, the temple is situated on the bank of the river Pushpavati.

The visuals show rainwater flowing on the steps which eventually drain into the reservoir. One can relax and soothe their nerves here, become one with nature and open their minds to the poetry in stone, dedicated to the sun god, living glimpses of the era far elapsed emerge out of the intricacies of narrative sculptures. 

The exclusively carved temple complex and the magnificently sculpted kund are jewels in the art of masonry of the Solanki period apparently which was also known as the Golden Age of Gujarat. The remains of the Sun Temples at Modhera are relics of times gone by when reverence of the natural elements fire, air, earth, water and sky were at their peak sharing space with myriad manifestations of Vedic gods.

WATCH VIDEO

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X