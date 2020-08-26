Modhera's iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! PM Modi shares video

Image Source : PM MODI/TWITTER Modhera's iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared mesmerizing visuals of the iconic Sun Temple in Gujarat's Modhera. Taking to Twitter, Modi posted the video of the "splendid" view. Dedicated to the solar deity Surya, located in Modhera village of Mehsana, the temple is situated on the bank of the river Pushpavati.

The visuals show rainwater flowing on the steps which eventually drain into the reservoir. One can relax and soothe their nerves here, become one with nature and open their minds to the poetry in stone, dedicated to the sun god, living glimpses of the era far elapsed emerge out of the intricacies of narrative sculptures.

The exclusively carved temple complex and the magnificently sculpted kund are jewels in the art of masonry of the Solanki period apparently which was also known as the Golden Age of Gujarat. The remains of the Sun Temples at Modhera are relics of times gone by when reverence of the natural elements fire, air, earth, water and sky were at their peak sharing space with myriad manifestations of Vedic gods.

