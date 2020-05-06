Summer vacation in Delhi govt schools from May 11 to June 30; students not to be called for any activity

File

Summer vacations for students in government and government-aided schools will be observed from May 11 to June 30, an official release said today. Officials said students will not be called to schools for any teaching, learning activity during the vacation.

"All the heads of government and government-aided schools under Directorate of Education are hereby directed to ensure that all students of their respective schools are duly informed regarding the decision through SMS/telephone/WhatsApp," the order read.

